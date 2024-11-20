Rey hopes to reunite with Dominik, NXT viewership, and PROGRESS champ spotted at NXT

– Rey Mysterio via Cheap Heat says Dominik Mysterio will always be his son and he still hopes they can reunite

“I think when a father goes at it with his son, daughter goes at it with her mother, that’s family, that always stays there, that’s never going away.

But, I think, if things are turned and it’s time for us to walk around the corner and bump heads again and we have to go at it one more time? Let’s do it!.”

– PROGRESS Women’s World Champion Rhio were spotted at NXT alongside Molly Spartan and Tate Mayfairs

If this picture is true… @TateMayfairs is NXT!!!!!@rhio_wrestler would be Champ by the end of 2025 guaranteed pic.twitter.com/qlNsJgAZvm — Matty (@WFreakingA) November 20, 2024

— This week’s NXT On CW averaged 672,000 viewers; 0.19 P18-49 rating

