Recent Poll Results

Nov 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Lilian Garcia returns to the WWE

thumbs up (83%, 415 Votes)
thumbs down (17%, 85 Votes)

Total Voters: 500

Does Bob Ryder deserve a TNA hall of fame induction?

Yes (72%, 293 Votes)
No (28%, 112 Votes)

Total Voters: 405

Released talent with the most potential?

Baron Corbin (40%, 157 Votes)
Indi Hartwell (40%, 156 Votes)
Tegan Nox (20%, 79 Votes)

Total Voters: 392

WWE introduces a Women’s United States Championship

thumbs up (66%, 232 Votes)
thumbs down (34%, 121 Votes)

Total Voters: 353

