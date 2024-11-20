Recent Poll Results

Lilian Garcia returns to the WWE

thumbs up (83%, 415 Votes)

thumbs down (17%, 85 Votes)

Total Voters: 500

Does Bob Ryder deserve a TNA hall of fame induction?

Yes (72%, 293 Votes)

No (28%, 112 Votes)

Total Voters: 405

Released talent with the most potential?

Baron Corbin (40%, 157 Votes)

Indi Hartwell (40%, 156 Votes)

Tegan Nox (20%, 79 Votes)

Total Voters: 392



WWE introduces a Women’s United States Championship

thumbs up (66%, 232 Votes)

thumbs down (34%, 121 Votes)

Total Voters: 353

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

