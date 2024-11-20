Linda McMahon’s attorney says she and Vince McMahon are separated

A Washington Post story has covered Linda McMahon’s appointment as Secretary of Education by President-elect Donald Trump, with the first public confirmation that Linda has separated from former WWE and TKO Chairman Vince McMahon.

The story covers several negative reactions of her appointment, citing lack of experience in the education sector and the National Education Association, which is the largest teachers union in the United States, has asked for the Senate to reject the confirmation.

“By selecting Linda McMahon, Donald Trump is showing that he could not care less about our students’ futures,” said NEA President Becky Pringle.

The Washington Post also mentions the recent lawsuit filed by five anonymous plaintiffs who are known as “Ring Boys” against Vince, Linda, and WWE.

Laura Brevetti, Linda McMahon’s attorney, said the McMahons are separated and called the lawsuit “baseless.”

While the two have not lived together for years, no one publicly came out to actually say that they are separated and this was the first on the record comment that confirms one of the world’s worst kept secrets.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

