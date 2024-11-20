Jade Cargill signs with Paradigm, CM Punk on possibility of facing John Cena on retirement tour

– Jade Cargill has signed with Paradigm‘s newly launched ‘The Sports Group’ for representation in all areas such as film and television.

– CM Punk on the possibility of facing John Cena during his WWE retirement tour:

“There’s big match John coming right around the corner, another guy who I don’t want to talk about because he’s going to do his own thing.

“If I’m a part of that, what a fortunate career I’ve had, but John deserves everything that he wants.

“He calls his own shots is basically what I’m saying but yeah, I’d love to get my hands on him too.”

(source: Rosenberg Wrestling)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

