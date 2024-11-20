Dustin Rhodes says AEW is a special place, Jon Moxley says AEW has to be a success

– Dustin Rhodes on Tony Khan and AEW:

"Tony Khan is one of the greatest bosses I've ever worked for. Very different than the other company. AEW is a very special place. And yeah, we are growing." – @dustinrhodeshttps://t.co/WdjAvPtDxN pic.twitter.com/X4l2FYhe0s — gifadamus.bsky.social (@istomatoafruit) November 20, 2024

– Jon Moxley via interview with Scott Fishman:

“AEW has to be a success. If it’s not, the business gets set back another 20 f*ckin’ years.

I’m not willing to go through that again. Others who I’ve known for 15-20 years are not willing to go through that again.

It’s at the hands of our generation.

This is what we wanted to do and all we’ve ever wanted to do. The future is in our hands. Whatever AEW will become in the future is up to us.

Frankly, in five years nothing has been built. We’re going to build it right now. There has been no flag. AEW has not really nailed down its identity being a young company, and that’s fine. There has been a known flag for everyone to unify to say this is who we are what we do and the direction we’re going.

We’re going to plant our flag. That’s starting with me and the few people watching my back and others. We’re going to demand more of everybody around us.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

