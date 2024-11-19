The Street Profits and Cathy Kelley notes

– Cathy Kelley via B4thebell says she would like to become a manager in WWE and stay in the company her whole career

“I would definitely be open to managing someone in WWE if it is the right pairing! That is something that I would love to grow into whether that’s, you know, tomorrow, whether that’s a decade down the line because I do really see myself involved in WWE, in wrestling, in some way throughout my entire career.”

– PWInsider reports that The Street Profits won’t be leaving the WWE anytime soon and are still under contract with the company.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

