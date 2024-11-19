AEW files for new trademarks, Tony Khan thrilled to be using Guns N Roses’ November Reign

– AEW has filed to trademark:

– Dynamite on 34th Street

– Christmas Collision

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling”

– AEW is using the song ‘November Rain’ by Guns N’ Roses for Full Gear and Tony Khan is reportedly ‘thrilled’ about it. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer gave insight into Khan’s thought process for using the song.

He said: “I know that Tony was somewhat thrilled about it. You know, growing up an ECW fan you know what I mean? It’s his nostalgia, and it’s going to air, I mean I don’t know if it’s the same video, but I know he’s going to be airing it on Wednesday night as well, and also air it on the pay-per-view. So I don’t know if it’s the same video on all three shows, but he’s definitely going to do a video to November Rain on Wednesday and on Saturday.“

