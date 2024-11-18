Chelsea Green with the Grey Cup, Kaitlyn on a possible Royal Rumble appearance

– During a recent interview on The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE star Kaitlyn was asked if she would be open to make an appear in Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She said “It depends. I’m always down to do something cool. If it’s cool and fun and makes sense, I’m always down for that. I had gone to a Royal Rumble a couple years ago where there was a possibility that I was gonna be in it, and it ended up not unfolding. I have a whole different life now, but WWE is such a big part of who I am. So I’m always down for stuff that makes sense. I’m always down for stuff that’s really cool. It just hasn’t really unfolded that way yet. But yeah, I’m always open to [an] opportunity for something to cross over or to make sense again. Always open for that.”

