WWE’s reaction to Netflix’s streaming issues, Megan Bayne’s cheeky photo

– Some viewers of the fight suffered from having to sit through several issues watching the live event, such as persistent buffering, an unavailable stream, and poor video quality. Fightful Select sought WWE’s reaction to all these problems, seeing as all of WWE’s live content will be heading to the platform very soon. The reaction was pretty positive though. Those in WWE had said that they’d been assured by Netflix that “these issues would be kept to a minimum”. Additionally, a higher up in WWE noted that if the company were touting the number of viewers that tuned in to see the Paul vs. Tyson fight, then it was a good thing.

