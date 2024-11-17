Russo speculates on Triple H’s future, Morgan not competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble

– Triple H has been part of WWE for nearly three decades. However, a wrestling veteran predicted that The Game would leave the Stamford-based company in 2025. Nonetheless, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Triple H’s era would be short-lived. Speaking on his The Brand podcast, the wrestling veteran predicted that The Game’s stint in the Stamford-based company would end in 2025. He pointed out that The Rock may want to replace the 14-time world champion with his close friend, business partner, and former head writer Brian Gewirtz.

– Liv Morgan says she’s sad about not competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble for the first time ever

“I’m not gonna enter the Royal Rumble this year because I’m because I’m gonna walk in the Women’s World Champion. I’ve been in every single one too, so I’m actually like oh man…I’m gonna miss this one.”

(Liv Morgan via Pat McAfew Show)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

