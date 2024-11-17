Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest attend UFC 309 (photo), note on Nakamura’s WWE return
– On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura made his return to WWE TV by attacking United States Champion LA Knight. Sean Ross Sapp noted on Fightful Select that Shinsuke Nakamura’s return had been planned for a number of weeks. He was not listed on internal rundowns, but was on the script.
– Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest at UFC 309
