Video: B-Fab reacts to losing her Smackdown in-ring debut

B-Fab reacted to losing her SmackDown in-ring debut last night:

“We didn’t get the outcome we wanted tonight y’all, but it’s all good. All y’all support is gonna keep me going. This is just the beginning for us you already know.

“B-Fab is gonna be here for a while, y’all are gonna help me. Have my back. Stay in my corner. We’ll make this whole thing fabulous.”

Won’t be the to hold the UNITED STATES Women’s ℴ but one day ! It will ℬℯ ℴ ️ pic.twitter.com/UXmd7UDwui — Briana Brandy (@TheVibeBri) November 16, 2024

