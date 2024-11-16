Video: B-Fab reacts to losing her Smackdown in-ring debut

Nov 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

B-Fab reacted to losing her SmackDown in-ring debut last night:

“We didn’t get the outcome we wanted tonight y’all, but it’s all good. All y’all support is gonna keep me going. This is just the beginning for us you already know.

“B-Fab is gonna be here for a while, y’all are gonna help me. Have my back. Stay in my corner. We’ll make this whole thing fabulous.”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Naomi

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal