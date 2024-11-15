Konnan hospitalized, Jackie Redmond says fans need to stop hating on Samantha Irvin

– Konnan has been hospitalized for 26 consecutive days due to complications from diverticulitis and related health issues, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He anticipates being discharged and returning home this weekend.

– WWE’s Jackie Redmond says fans need to stop hating on Samantha Irvin for following her dreams

“Sam right now is following her heart. I don’t understand how anyone could ever hate on someone for that, she’s following what she genuinely is passionate about and that’s singing and that’s music.

Her talent, she’s undeniable, she’s absolutely undeniable. As a person, she’s amazing!”

source: Jackie Redmond via Gabby AF

