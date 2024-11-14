Update on free agent Speedball Mike Bailey, Julia Hart, and another Collision match announced

– In an update, Fightful Select has learned that Speedball Mike Bailey is expected to be All Elite Wrestling bound.

– Per The Editorial Style, Julia Hart has been writing all of her cryptic videos.

NEW JULIA HART VIGNETTE. Julia wakes from her nightmare after killing the old cheerleader Julia. Brody King calls telling her that it's TIME TO COME BACK TO THE HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/EKEzOWQ3UY — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) November 14, 2024

– Tony Khan just announced:

This Saturday, 11/16

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT

Saturday Night #AEWCollision@Sheltyb803 vs @KomandercrMX 2 of pro wrestling’s most incredible athletes collide Saturday! The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin will make his Collision debut vs the amazing Komander on TNT this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/OAWluhnNIM — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 15, 2024

