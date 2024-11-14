Moxley on AEW’s “hard reset,” plus updates on the Forbidden Door PPV and Skye Blue

– In an interview with the New York Post, Jon Moxley said a “hard reset and complete restart” of AEW is underway.

Moxley even explained that these changes are needed due to the “mountain of sh*t” that happened in AEW before Day Zero. He envisions a future for AEW that is “inhospitable for bullsh*t” and where talents are set up for success and set up for growth to be whatever it is they can be.

– According to Fightful Select, Skye Blue was sidelined with an ankle injury earlier this year. The outlook on her injury isn’t as immediately optimistic, as we’re told she has a while before she’s set to return. She has been doing some signings of late, however.

– The 2025 ‘AEW: Forbidden Door’ pay-per view is planned to take place at The O2 Arena in London, England on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Source: Fightful Select

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

