Liv Morgan and Mercedes Mone notes

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has competed in every Women’s Royal Rumble starting in 2018 giving her 6 consecutive appearances. While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Morgan revealed that her Royal Rumble streak will end this year as she is set to walk into the event with the title. She said “I’m not going to enter the Royal Rumble this year because I’m going to walk in as the Women’s World Champion. I’ve been in every single one, too. So, I’m actually going to miss this one.”

– Mercedes Mone On why she went to #AEW & How The Women’s Division Is Making a Change in wrestling

“I wanted to have more for women’s wrestling, so I knew going to AEW was the place to be to make that happen.

I feel like the women’s division has really changed the game. The women’s division has been the best it’s ever been. The women’s storylines are headlining AEW pay-per-views.

So it’s just been amazing to come this far and I’m really excited for more.”

source: UPROXX

