DDP on Cody Rhodes, plus notes on Ric Flair, Alex Gracia, and AEW in Columbus

– Ric Flair via X:

This first ever Wrestling Slam Pack drop is launching on Tuesday, November 19th at 10am PT/ 1pm ET! You can get 10% off your first Slam Pack or card purchase by going to https://t.co/h6fZjAQWQa and using code NATUREBOY! WOOOOO!

@ArenaClub #acpartner #arenaclub #slampacks pic.twitter.com/PsDedDjig9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 14, 2024

– Alex Gracia says her goal is WWE. As many of you remember she was on AEW, ROH, STARDOM and WOW. She is currently wrestling at Booker T’s ROW.

The WWE has and will always be the goal. — Alex Gracia (@alexgracia3) November 14, 2024

– Diamond Dalls Page (via SI.com) says Cody Rhodes is a true icon and visionary of the wrestling business: “I think of 10 years ago when Cody was seeing a vision of himself holding that world title. Cody is a visionary. I love being part of this journey with him!”

– AEW noted:

AEW issued a press release announcing that for the first time, Collision will be held in partnership with GalaxyCon Columbus on Saturday, December 7 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. This replaces the planned Collision at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, which was canceled earlier in the day. Tickets for AEW Collision at GalaxyCon Columbus will go on sale this Saturday, November 16 at 2 PM ET via AEWTix.com and GalaxyConColumbus.com. All fans that purchased tickets for AEW Collision at Nationwide Arena will be automatically refunded.

For the first time in history, #AEWCollision will be held in partnership with #GalaxyConColumbus on Saturday, December 7, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center @cbusconventions! Tickets for #AEWCollision at #GalaxyConColumbus will go on sale this Saturday, November 16 at 2… pic.twitter.com/92XDwxyuQm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2024

