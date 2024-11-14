DDP on Cody Rhodes, plus notes on Ric Flair, Alex Gracia, and AEW in Columbus

Nov 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Ric Flair via X:

Alex Gracia says her goal is WWE. As many of you remember she was on AEW, ROH, STARDOM and WOW. She is currently wrestling at Booker T’s ROW.

Diamond Dalls Page (via SI.com) says Cody Rhodes is a true icon and visionary of the wrestling business: “I think of 10 years ago when Cody was seeing a vision of himself holding that world title. Cody is a visionary. I love being part of this journey with him!”

– AEW noted:

AEW issued a press release announcing that for the first time, Collision will be held in partnership with GalaxyCon Columbus on Saturday, December 7 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. This replaces the planned Collision at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, which was canceled earlier in the day. Tickets for AEW Collision at GalaxyCon Columbus will go on sale this Saturday, November 16 at 2 PM ET via AEWTix.com and GalaxyConColumbus.com. All fans that purchased tickets for AEW Collision at Nationwide Arena will be automatically refunded.

