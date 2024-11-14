Davey Boy Smith Jr. expresses an interest to return, USA Network celebrates Carmella’s WWE anniversary

Nov 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Davey Boy Smith Jr. via Huge pop son of WWE hall of famer The British Bulldog says he wants to make a return to the company …

“Yeah, there is that part me that wants another WWE run to show what I can do.

I’ll have to see going into 2025. I’ll have to see but, it definitely is possible and I just would like a fair chance and an opportunity.”

– USA Network is celebrating Carmella’s ten years in WWE …

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Terri Gold

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal