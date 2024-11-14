Davey Boy Smith Jr. expresses an interest to return, USA Network celebrates Carmella’s WWE anniversary

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. via Huge pop son of WWE hall of famer The British Bulldog says he wants to make a return to the company …

“Yeah, there is that part me that wants another WWE run to show what I can do.

I’ll have to see going into 2025. I’ll have to see but, it definitely is possible and I just would like a fair chance and an opportunity.”

– USA Network is celebrating Carmella’s ten years in WWE …

10 years ago, @CarmellaWWE made her in-ring debut! Since then, Carmella has held many accolades including being a 2-time @WWE Money In The Bank Winner, a former Women's Tag Team Champion with @ZelinaVegaWWE, and a former SmackDown Women's Champion, just to name a few! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XeTbmp46NI — USA Network (@USANetwork) October 16, 2024

