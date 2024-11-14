Bret Hart added to WrestleMania 41 OnLocation experience package

Nov 14, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Bret “Hit Man” Hart will be at WrestleMania 41 as WWE announced that Hart will be part of an OnLocation experience during the weekend.

An appearance by the WWE Hall of Famer was added to the Gold package, which includes the two-night ticket, exclusive WrestleMania and Priority Pass gifts, access to WWE World, a dedicated Priority Pass entrance, and an all-inclusive hospitality with on-stage appearances by Hart and John Cena.

The packages start at $3,100 per person and can be purchased at https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/wrestlemania-tickets.

$27,500 Elite packages are also available for those interested!

