Video: Dutch Mantell shoots on Dave Meltzer

Dutch Mantell on Dave Meltzer’s remarks:

“You can knock me, Dave, but you’re knocking my family now, and that is a no-no in almost any business. I almost died, my wife almost died, but yet – you – to make a point that you don’t like me, you gotta come out and you gotta blast me for that… Yes I did say not-flattering things about Tony Khan, but Meltzer you’ve done a lot worse… I was just basically doing my job… He pisses me off, I can’t quite can’t get my thoughts together… I would just like to walk up on Meltzer and slap the dog s#%@ out of him!”

Source: Story Time With Dutch Mantell

