Mercedes Mone eyes Mariah May’s title, Truth Magnum’s home near an explosion

– Mercedes Mone Eyes Mariah May’s Title, Praises Her Rapid Rise and Wrestling Talent.

Mercedes Mone expressed her desire to face Mariah May and challenge for her title. She praised Mariah’s journey, saying, “I am super proud to watch from afar. She came in as a super fan, just loving wrestling, loved it so much that she moved from England to Japan, trained out in Stardom just to hone her craft, and now she’s here.” Mone acknowledged Mariah’s accomplishment as “our women’s world champion, beating Toni Storm in one of the best storylines in women’s history.” She admired Mariah’s fast rise and talent, calling it “incredible,” and affirmed her view that their division is the strongest in wrestling: “Like I said, we have the best women’s division in the game right now.” She then revealed her own intentions, adding, “I’m definitely looking at the title that she has around her waist.”

Source: Uproxx Sports

– Truth Magnum says his house is directly across the street from where the explosion in Louisville happened at yesterday.

My house is DIRECTLY across from the explosion in Louisville today. pic.twitter.com/jZhAsoFmKD — Truth Magnum of The Outrunners (@TruthMagnum) November 13, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

