Truth Magnum

Real Name: Shiloh Mount

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 13, 1985

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Pro Debut: January 26, 2008

Trained By: Buddy Wayne

Finishing Move: Powerslam

– Mount began his career under his real name, working for Washington’s TCW promotion

– Later in 2008, Mount would move to OVW for further training and experience. He would work under the shortened name of ‘Shiloh’

– In 2011, Mount became ‘Shiloh Jones’, soon altered to ‘Shiloh Jonze’

– Jonze made an appearance for ROH in October 2011, losing to Michael Elgin and would make several more jobber appearances for the company before the year was out

– On December 3, 2011, OMG (Jonze & Johnny Spade) defeated Tony Gunn & James Onno and The Elite (Adam Revolver & Ted McNaler) to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– On December 28, OMG defeated The Elite to retain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– On January 18, 2012, OMG defeated The Mascagni Family (Marcus Anthony & Jessie Godderz) to regain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles, having lost them a week prior

– On February 8, OMG defeated Sean Casey & Raphael Constantine to retain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– Jonze entered the 2012 ROH Rise And Prove Tournament alongside Rudy Switchblade, eventually losing to TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) in the final

– On June 2, Jonze & Raul LaMotta defeated Jessie Godderz & Rudy Switchblade to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles, but would lose them back two days later

– On October 5, 2013, Jonze defeated Elijah Burke to win the OVW Television Title

– On October 16, Jonze defeated Burke in a Cage Match to retain the OVW Television Title

– On September 6, 2014, Jonze & Eric Locker defeated Jamin Olivencia & Chris Silvio to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– On September 24, Jonze & Locker defeated Chris Silvio & Chris Sharpe to retain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– On October 4, Jonze & Locker defeated Bud Dwight & Eddie Diamond to retain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– On May 2, 2015, Jonze defeated Shawn Cook to win the HPW Tri-State Title

– On June 6, Jonze defeated Cook to retain the HPW Tri-State Title

– On July 7, 2018, Jonze & David Lee Lorenze III defeated Colton Cage & Dustin Jackson in a Bronado Match to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles, but would lose them back less than a week later

– On October 17, Jonze defeated Sam Thompson in a Street Fight to win the OVW Anarchy Title

– On October 24, Jonze defeated Dapper Dan in a Street Fight to retain the OVW Anarchy Title

– On February 13, 2019, Jonze won a 6-Man Gauntlet Match to win the OVW Television Title, but would lose it to Big Zo in another Gauntlet Match the next week

– At Impact/OVW Clash In The Bluegrass 2019, Jonze, Sam Thompson, Dustin Jackson & Melvin Maximus fought Dave Crist, Jake Crist, Rohit Raju & Madman Fulton to a no-contest

– On April 24, Jonze defeated Big Zo (replacing Tommy Dreamer) to win the OVW Anarchy Title

– On May 1, Jonze defeated Nigel Winters to retain the OVW Anarchy Title

– In November 2019, Jonze left OVW (though would return for occasional appearances) and debuted a new character, ‘Truth Magnum’, soon forming ‘The Outrunners’ alongside Turbo Floyd

– Both members of The Outrunners returned to OVW in early 2022

– On June 2, 2022, The Outrunners defeated Jessie Godderz & Tony Gunn to win the vacant OVW Southern Tag Team Titles, but would lose them to Bankroll (Cash Flo & Dimes) before the month was out

– The Outrunners won the 2022 OVW Nightmare Cup Tournament, defeating Tony Bizo & Anthony Catena in the final

– On January 14, 2023, The Outrunners defeated The Premier (Campbell Myers & SK Bishop) to win the vacant NWP Tag Team Titles

– On March 4, The Outrunners defeated Luscious Lawrence & Omar Amir to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– On March 28, The Outrunners defeated Luscious Lawrence & Omar Amir to retain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles

– In late 2023, The Outrunners began appearing regularly on AEW and ROH programming

– In September 2024, The Outrunners officially signed with AEW

– On the WrestleDream 2024 pre-show, The Outrunners, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy defeated Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

