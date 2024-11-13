JBL Teases Major Plans for Wrestling Return: ‘There Is an Endgame to This’ Inspired by Bruce Prichard’s Vision.

JBL recently shared insights about his return to wrestling appearances and hinted at a bigger plan. He credited Bruce Prichard for inspiring this journey, saying, “Bruce gave me the whole game plan. I won’t give you everything Bruce told me, but I told him I was bored, and I wanted to do something. Bruce laid out the entire game plan of what he did, about what guys have done to create interest, to create something that’s worthwhile.” JBL explained that Prichard initially provided him with the plan, and though he hasn’t kept Prichard updated due to his busy schedule, he confides in Conrad Thompson and Gerald Brisco, noting, “You’re probably the only two guys that know the stuff I’m doing.”

With Prichard’s strategy as his guide, JBL has dived into independent circuits and social media, saying, “I’ve got some stuff coming up that I think is pretty cool. We’re gonna have a lot more things. There is an endgame to this.” Expressing his love for the wrestling industry, JBL added, “I’m having the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. I love this business so much, and I have missed being in the business. It’s so fun just to be around the guys…be around wrestling rings, be around fans.” He clarified he’s far from retiring, sharing, “I’m not ready to go off into the sunset yet. So [I’m] having a lot of fun, but a lot of this came from Bruce.”

Source: Something To Wrestle

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

