Cena to enter his final Royal Rumble, update on WWE’s TV taping schedule, last night’s NXT viewership
– John Cena has announced he will enter his final Royal Rumble ever in 2025.
– WWE will be pre-taping multiple upcoming episodes of television because of the holiday season:
• The November 29th episode of SmackDown will be pre-taped on the November 22nd episode of SmackDown in Salt Lake City, Utah.
• The December 20th episode of SmackDown will be pre-taped on the December 13th episode of SmackDown in Hartford, Connecticut.
• The December 23rd episode of RAW will be pre-taped on the December 16th episode of RAW in Boston, MA.
– Last night’s NXT averaged 631,000 viewers (P2+), P18-49 rating: 0.16
Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid
(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)