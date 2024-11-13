Becky Lynch rumor killer, potential WWE storyline spoiler
– According to a post on social media:
WWE analyst Sam Roberts has claimed that Becky Lynch is done with WWE and will never wrestle for the company again.
Wow. (Source: NotSam Wrestling podcast)
Sam Roberts replied via X: This didn’t happen.
– Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are expected to break up on WWE TV in the coming months
The company has been planting the seeds through matches and segments as they work towards the end of the tag team
Source: WrestleVotes