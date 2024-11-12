SPOILER: Star returns during Raw TV tapings for next week

The following contains spoilers from next week’s episode of WWE Raw which was taped last night in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Former WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley returned to Raw during the second set of television tapings last night, an episode which will air next week.

Ripley was sporting a clear face mask to protect her from the broken orbital bone she suffered a few weeks ago.

She was written out of TV during the October 29 episode of NXT when she was attacked in the parking lot by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez but returned fairly quicker than expected.

Ripley’s return coincides with what looks like to be a women’s WarGames match which will be setup starting with next week’s show.

Rhea Ripley made her WWE return at #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wv48QH6xFY — KN Wrestling (@knwrestling) November 12, 2024

