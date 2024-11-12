Spoilers: WWE Raw TV taping results for 11/18 episode

After the November 11th 2024 edition of WWE RAW ended, matches were taped in Grand Rapids, MI for the November 18th edition. Here are the early results…

* Bronson Reed defeated Seth Rollins due to interference from Solo Sikoa. Solo raised Reed’s hand afterwards.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus ended in a DQ when Ludvig Kaiser attacked both men.

* Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega defeated Chad Gable & Ivy Nile.

* The War Raiders defeated Dominik Mysterio & Carlito.

* The was a segment to set up the women’s War Games match at Survivor Series. Rhea Ripley, who was wearing a protective face covering, made a surprise appearance and joined the babyface team. The was a brawl and the faces cleared the ring. Rhea will team with Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi and Iyo Sky against Liv Morgan, Raquel, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

