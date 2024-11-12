Liv Morgan sends out a Rhea Ripley tweet, Booker T sees a dream return opponent

– Liv Morgan admits that Rhea Ripley is the GOAT…of being injured by her

Booker T says Trick Williams is his dream opponent for a return match in WWE

“I would love to go out there and school Trick Williams. The thing is, he has a lot of flow right now. He has a lot of rhythm. But there are a few things that we’re gonna have to work on. Getting in the ring with Trick, it would definitely be one of those dream-come-true matches.”

(Booker T via HOF Podcast)

