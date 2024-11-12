Linda McMahon tipped for Secretary of Commerce job in Trump’s new administration

Rumors coming out from President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago camp suggest that former WWE President and Chief Executive Officer Linda McMahon will be given a spot in the cabinet as the Secretary of Commerce.

McMahon currently co-leads the transition team and is one of Trump’s most trusted advisers apart from being a long-time friend.

This would be her second time forming part of Trump’s cabinet as she served as the Administrator of the SBA last time around. This position as Secretary of Commerce is a big upgrade over her last position.

Linda donated over $10 million to Trump’s 2024 election campaign and was on stage with him to celebrate in the early hours of the morning after results showed that Trump will be elected president.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

