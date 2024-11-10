Rhea Ripley on possibly having kids, Montez Ford teases the end of Street Profits

– Rhea Ripley says she won’t be having kids for at least 5-10 years due to her demanding schedule in WWE

“I work for WWE, it’s very demanding. I probably can’t have kids for the next 5 to 10 years because I don’t want to have to bring them on the road and put them through that.”

Source: Rhea Ripley via Jazzy World TV

– Montez Ford teases the end of Street Profits if they fail to win the Tag Championships next week on SmackDown

“Let’s address the elephant in the room. 4 years of drought. No WWE Tag Team Championship, not in the conversation with everybody.

Next week, it’s WWE Tag Team Championship or bust. That’s it. There’s no other option. There’s no plan B, plan A, that’s it!”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

