Rhea Ripley on possibly having kids, Montez Ford teases the end of Street Profits

Nov 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Rhea Ripley says she won’t be having kids for at least 5-10 years due to her demanding schedule in WWE

“I work for WWE, it’s very demanding. I probably can’t have kids for the next 5 to 10 years because I don’t want to have to bring them on the road and put them through that.”

Source: Rhea Ripley via Jazzy World TV

Montez Ford teases the end of Street Profits if they fail to win the Tag Championships next week on SmackDown

“Let’s address the elephant in the room. 4 years of drought. No WWE Tag Team Championship, not in the conversation with everybody.

Next week, it’s WWE Tag Team Championship or bust. That’s it. There’s no other option. There’s no plan B, plan A, that’s it!”

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Izzy Moreno

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal