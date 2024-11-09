Dominik Mysterio says Finn Balor is like a stepdad to him, Julia Hart update

– Dominik Mysterio says Finn Balor has been like a Stepfather to him in WWE

“It’s honestly been so fun just being able to pick his brain and being in matches with him and him guiding me through certain things and just like seeing how he puts things together.

It shows why he’s one of the greatest of all time especially like in-ring wise and he’s really the man you know, I first met him in 2017 and ever since then he’s kind of like been my stepdad.”

Source: Bootleg Kev

– According to PWinsider, the word making the rounds at this week’s AEW tapings was that Julia Hart is expected back fairly soon.

AEW already has produced videos to build to her return to the company from injury and that they’ve been well received internally.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

