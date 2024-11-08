MLW Announces Return to Chicago with MLW Azteca Lucha

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Chicago, IL – November 6, 2024 – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated return to Chicago on Saturday, May 10, 2025, for MLW AZTECA LUCHA at Cicero Stadium.

Following the overwhelming success of the last two sold-out Chicago events, MLW is ready to deliver another electrifying night of action that fans will not want to miss.

As a special thank you to Chicago’s passionate wrestling community for their incredible support, tickets for MLW AZTECA LUCHA will start at just $10.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, November 13 at 10 am CT and will be available at LuchaTickets.com and Eventbrite. With the previous two events selling out in advance, fans are encouraged to act fast and secure their seats.

MLW AZTECA LUCHA promises an unforgettable experience featuring your favorite MLW fighters and world-class CMLL luchadores.

“Chicago has been an incredible city for lucha, and we’re excited to bring another night of super lucha to Cicero Stadium,” said AZTECA LUCHA promoter Cesar Duran. “MLW AZTECA LUCHA will showcase the best of MLW and our partnership with CMLL.”

Don’t delay in purchasing your tickets to witness MLW AZTECA LUCHA live in Chicago. With a history of sold-out events, this is your chance to be part of another historic night at Cicero Stadium.

Event Details:

MLW AZTECA LUCHA

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Venue: Cicero Stadium, Chicago, IL

Tickets on Sale: Wednesday at 10 am CT

Starting Price: $10

Where to Buy: LuchaTickets.com and Eventbrite

For more event information, visit mlw.com.

