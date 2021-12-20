MLW Azteca main event set

The premiere of MLW’s Azteca mini-series will be headlined by a tag team bout.

MLW has announced that Black Taurus and MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Champion King Muertes vs. Pagano and MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone in a Hardcore Match will be the main event of the Azteca debut episode.

The MLW Azteca mini-series will premiere on Thursday, January 6 at 8pm ET, via the official MLW YouTube channel and FITE. It will then be available nationwide on cable and satellite TV on beIN Sports on Saturday, January 8 at 10pm ET.

MLW Azteca will be a spin-off of the Azteca Underground storyline. MLW announced earlier this month that the new stand-alone mini-series “will feature the grandest luchadores of Mexico clashing with Major League Wrestling’s best of the best, MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran presides over the action from sold out arenas in Mexico to underground fight clubs.”

“MLW Azteca is the next chapter in our on-going anthology series, and it will take MLW, its wrestlers and our fans to a very different and thrilling setting,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer earlier this month.

Stay tuned for more on MLW Azteca.