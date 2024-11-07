Tiffany Stratton on possibly working with her real life boyfriend, match announced for AEW Dynamite
– During a recent conversation with Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy, Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton spoke about the possibility of working with real-life boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser on WWE TV. She said “I don’t know, if it happens, sure, if the timing and storyline is right then yeah, why not? We are not in a rush to be together on screen, we are on separate brands but, if the time comes, I am down, we don’t see each other too often,” she said. “We have like two days together, but we make those days count.”
– Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita added to next week’s Dynamite…
#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!@TotalMtgArena | Bridgeport, CT
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork
Adam Cole vs Konosuke Takeshita
Can @AdamColePro overtake the #AEW International Champion @takesoup in a non-title contest, to punch his ticket to @The_MJF at #AEWFullGear? pic.twitter.com/MHQv3qw44D
