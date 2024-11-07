Liv Morgan says she’s a tag team title away from best year in WWE history

Liv Morgan already considers herself the greatest Women’s Champion of all-time … but the WWE Superstar tells TMZ Sports if she’s able to add another Tag Team title to her resume, her monumental 2024 will go down as the best year in the organization’s history!!

We caught up with Liv fresh off her win over Nia Jax to become the first-ever Women’s Crown Jewel Champion … and asked her all about her run-in with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on ‘Raw’ just two days later — when they challenged her and Raquel Rodriguez to a Tag Team title match.

While Bianca and Jade ran to social media to chirp some more after their encounter … Liv says all that matters is coming out on top when they wrestle next week.

If Liv and Raquel were to do just that, it would mark the third title win for the duo and the cherry on top for the 30-year-old’s unbelievable year … which also included taking the Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch, beating Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam and being the most viral wrestler on the internet in the process.

So when we asked if Liv is a tag team title from the best year in WWE history, her answer was unwavering.

“For sure, for sure, 100% and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” Liv said.

“If you think I’m annoying now, if you think you hate hearing me laugh and the sound of my voice now, then wooo,” Liv continued. “Let me tell you, I’m never, ever, ever gonna shut up.”

As Liv’s success continues to grow, so does her list of enemies … but she isn’t stressing it one bit.

“Everyone wants a piece of Liv Morgan,” she said. “Lucky enough, there’s enough of me to go around. And lucky enough for me, I have the most dominant group in WWE watching my back, the Judgement Day, and I also have Raquel Rodriguez.”

“So yeah, you know, it’s a lot. I’m in high demand. But my back is covered, so I’m feeling really great.”

Now that Liv declared her revenge tour over in exchange for her world tour, she gave us an inside look at what’s to come.

“You can expect to watch me every single week on your television, traveling the world doing whatever I want,” she said. “Stopping anyone that comes in my way and just being a menace. Causing havoc on your favorite TV show, ‘Monday Night Raw.'”

