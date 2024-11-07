Jon Moxley doing physical therapy on his hip, Taz posts an update (photo)

Jon Moxley has been going to physical therapy these past few months for his hip…

Moxley was asked what keeps him healthy and what has helped him rehabilitate from injury? Moxley replies with physical therapy & finding quality PT people to do everything they say with 100% effort. Vetting PT people is important, Moxley also brings up the difference between an individual who comes back from a serious injury vs. the individual who isn’t the same? Revolves around attitude and how they tackle rehab?! The most difficult thing Moxley has a hard time accepting is getting kicked around for over 20 years & he’s not able to heal as fast as before?! However, Moxley brings up a principle he learned while just starting his wrestling training, that hard work beats talent, or at least it can.”Hard work evens the playing field”! The ability to toughen, to have discipline, and a simple willingness to put in more time and effort to him this was like learning some cheat code to the universe.

Source: Authority Magazine

