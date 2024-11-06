WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump elected as 47th President of the United States

A WWE Hall of Famer has been elected as the 47th President of the United States.

Donald Trump, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York, won his second term as president, beating Kamala Harris in what ended up being somewhat of a landslide victory.

The road to the election was a bit wrestling heavy this time around, with Trump stopping by Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast as well. He also had open support from many wrestling personalities, including Hulk Hogan, who appeared multiple times at his rallies.

UFC President Dana White, part of the TKO Group leadership, was also a big presence with Trump and even this morning when Trump spoke to his supporters, White was on stage with him and addressed the crowd as well.

Trump is a big family friend of the McMahons and Linda McMahon served in his cabinet when he was elected president in 2016. Linda was the chair of the America First Action, the pro-Trump Super PAC which helped him raise over $80 million in 2020 and is now the Chair of the Board for America First Policy Institute. Linda has now joined Howard Lutnick to co-chair Donald Trump’s 2025 transition team.

It is believed that Linda McMahon will once again get a high-level position in Trump’s new cabinet once he is installed as president of the United States in January 2025.

Trump is also a huge WWE fan and as everyone is aware, appeared many times on WWE programming throughout the years, including being part of several WrestleManias.

