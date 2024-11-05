Roxanne Perez on who she thinks are the new Horsewomen of NXT, Angelo Dawkins vents frustration

– Roxanne Perez on who she thinks are the new Horsewomen of NXT:

“It would be me, Cora Jade, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia. I feel like we’re a little alike in different ways, in the same way being that we have always wanted to be a part of the WWE since we were young, we put in those years, those 1,000 hours to become great, and now we’re able to to be a part of the greatest women’s division in the world, and I think that that has a lot to do with us four women.”

– Today is Perez’s birthday

source: In The Kliq

– Angelo Dawkins hints at being frustrated in WWE and says he’s tired of being disrespected

