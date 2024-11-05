Raw to celebrate 10-year anniversary of The New Day, Rollins says he’s the perfect dance partner

– Adam Pearce has announced that a special upcoming episode of Raw will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The New Day

It is OFFICIAL. @ScrapDaddyAP is preparing to dedicate an entire night of #WWERaw celebrating the 10-year anniversary of The New Day! pic.twitter.com/AdDePjvcMj — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2024

– Seth Rollins via @thepivot: “I think I’m the perfect dance partner, I can work with anyone, I can work with any style, doesn’t matter who you are where you’re at on the skill, like I’ve had great matches with guys [like] John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, I was in the ring with The Rock. And I’ve had great matches with guys who couldn’t even lace those dudes boots — I really take a lot of pride in bringing the absolute best out of everybody, and getting the most out of either the most or the least sometimes — I do pride myself on being 1 of 1 in that regard.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

