Omos says Scott Hall was a big mentor, Omega on confrontation with Gabe Kidd

– Kenny Omega talked about his backstage confrontation with Gabe Kidd, saying it reminded him of “that” incident in AEW. While not naming anyone directly, he hinted that Kidd’s behavior was “just as unprofessional as that other guy.”

Source: Tokyo Sports

– Omos reveals Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon was always a huge mentor to him in his career

“Scott came down to the PC one day. He saw me and said, Who the heck is that big guy?, I wish I could wrestle him.

He would call me and say, “Hey big fella. How are you doing?” Keep doing what you’re doing. I love you man.”

Source: Six Feet Under Podcast

