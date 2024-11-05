Notes on Chris Jericho, Omos, and Allysin Kay
– According to reports, Chris Jericho is expected to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling when his contract is up next year in 2025.
– Happy 37th Birthday to Allysin Kay.
Celebrating my bday w/ my ONLY public sales this year & for ONE DAY ONLY!
– 15% off merch at https://t.co/Am3H0oSC74 starts @ midnight! Code: AK-BDAY
– 50% off OF subs starts NOW! https://t.co/0345ZP0aSJ
Both sales end 11/5 at 11:59pm ET – Stay classy my friends pic.twitter.com/gMG6b9N0Rq
— Allysin Kay (@TheAllysinKay) November 4, 2024
– Omos says he was inspired to get into acting classes after watching The Bloodline’s segments
Source: Six Feet Under