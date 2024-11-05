Notes on Chris Jericho, Omos, and Allysin Kay

Nov 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to reports, Chris Jericho is expected to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling when his contract is up next year in 2025.

– Happy 37th Birthday to Allysin Kay.

Omos says he was inspired to get into acting classes after watching The Bloodline’s segments

Source: Six Feet Under

