Former WWE Tag Team Champion Montez Ford Comments on Bobby Lashley’s departure

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Ford revealed the challenges he’s faced before and after working with Lashley.

“Lashley was somebody we looked up to, somebody I watched as a kid, and now I’m being paired with him,” he said, “and he’s being my mentor, and he’s ushering us in this new chapter of The Street Profits. All these things are running, we have a WrestleMania win, and then boom, it just stops. And it’s been this constant stop and go … For us, that’s frustrating, because it’s hard to get behind a team whose momentum starts and then it shifts again.”

He continued, “This is a business at the end of the day. You can get into a faction. I have aspirations and passions and things I want to do, but if the other people that I’m attached to don’t have the same mentality, then it can fail. They can be having dreams or aspirations of being champion, or leaving or not renewing contracts or doing whatever else it is, but it’s not the same mindset of whatever I have going on. So I always take it as whatever you’re involved with just be prepared for it to shift, because everyone may not have the same mindset as you have.”

