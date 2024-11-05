Iyo Sky becomes #1 contender for WWE Women’s World title after battle royal win

Iyo Sky has become the new number one contender for Liv Morgan’s Women’s World title after she won a battle royal on Raw in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The battle royal had a total of 15 women and the other competitors included Alba Fyre, Bianca Belair, Isla Dawn, Ivy Nile, Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Lyra Valkyria, Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Zelina Vega.

Belair, Cargill, Valkyria, and Sky were the final four and the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions were eliminated after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interfered. The finish came when Sky performed a German suplex on Valkyria on the apron, sending the former NXT Women’s champion flying out.

WWE has not mentioned when Sky will get her title shot.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

