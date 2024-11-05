Damian Priest earns WWE World Heavyweight title shot after Raw main event win

A new number one contender for Gunther’s WWE World Heavyweight title emerged last night on Raw and it is none other than his predecessor, Damian Priest.

The main event of Raw from Saudi Arabia featured a fatal four-way match between Priest, Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, and Sheamus, with Priest winning the match by pinning his former Judgment Day partner Dom Mysterio.

The match also had a big interference from Bronson Reed, who took out everyone, but specifically was after Seth Rollins. While both Sheamus and Priest ate a DVD and a tsunami each, it was Rollins who suffered the most damage after Reed did a splash on him from the barricade and on the announcers’ table.

Just like with Iyo Sky winning her #1 contenders match, WWE did not announce when Priest will be able to cash in his win.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

