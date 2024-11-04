Turbo Floyd
Real Name: Randy Kaufman
Height:
Weight:
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Rensselaer, Indiana
Pro Debut: 2017
Trained By: Ohio Valley Wrestling
Finishing Move: Leg Drop
– Kaufman debuted as ‘Randall Floyd’ in mid-2017, working for OVW
– On October 11, 2017, Floyd defeated Logan James to win the OVW Television Title, lost it back a week later, only to regain it the week after that
– On November 4, Floyd defeated James in a Best Of Three Falls Match to retain the OVW Television Title
– On November 8, Floyd defeated Aloicious Hamilton to retain the OVW Television Title
– On November 15, Floyd defeated Big Zo to retain the OVW Television Title
– On November 22, Floyd defeated KTD to retain the OVW Television Title
– On November 29, Floyd defeated Dapper Dan & Kevin Giza to retain the OVW Television Title
– On December 2, Floyd defeated Logan James to retain the OVW Television Title
– On December 13, Floyd defeated Adam Slade to retain the OVW Television Title
– On December 20, Floyd defeated William Lutz to retain the OVW Television Title
– On January 10, 2018, Floyd defeated Logan James to retain the OVW Television Title
– On January 17, Floyd defeated James in an Iron Man Match to retain the OVW Television Title
– On January 24, Floyd defeated William Lutz to retain the OVW Television Title
– Floyd made an appearance on the May 6, 2019 episode of WWE Raw
– On May 22, Floyd won a 6-Man Gauntlet Match to win the OVW Television Title
– On May 29, Floyd won another 6-Man Gauntlet Match to retain the OVW Television Title
– On June 1, Floyd defeated Omar Akbar to retain the OVW Television Title
– On June 5, Floyd won a third 6-Man Gauntlet Match to retain the OVW Television Title. He would repeat this twice more over the next two weeks
– In January 2021, Floyd debuted a new character, ‘Turbo Floyd’ and would soon align with Truth Magnum as ‘The Outrunners’
– On June 2, 2022, The Outrunners defeated Jessie Godderz & Tony Gunn to win the vacant OVW Southern Tag Team Titles, but would lose them to Bankroll (Cash Flo & Dimes) before the month was out
– The Outrunners won the 2022 OVW Nightmare Cup Tournament, defeating Tony Bizo & Anthony Catena in the final
– On January 14, 2023, The Outrunners defeated The Premier (Campbell Myers & SK Bishop) to win the vacant NWP Tag Team Titles
– On March 4, The Outrunners defeated Luscious Lawrence & Omar Amir to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles
– On March 28, The Outrunners defeated Luscious Lawrence & Omar Amir to retain the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles
– In late 2023, The Outrunners began appearing regularly on AEW and ROH programming
– In September 2024, The Outrunners officially signed with AEW
– On the WrestleDream 2024 pre-show, The Outrunners, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy defeated Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari