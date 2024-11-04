Note on Marko Stunt’s retirement, Lilian Garcia feels overwhelmed, MLW announces a chain match

– Marko Stunt reveals that his right hip was rotating inwards, causing his tailbone to be shifted off to the side. It was causing him a whole bunch of pain. This condition also made his right leg weaker and shorter, risking further complications. If he continued to wrestle, doctors told him there was possibility of being paralyzed. This led him announce his retirement from wrestling.

Source: @LoveWrestlingCA

– Lilian Garcia says she has been overwhelmed with all the love from fans since she returned to WWE

“When I got the call, just a few weeks ago… I felt like this was my dad and his gift, bringing me to this again. I have missed you guys, and I will say that when my music hit and I came out in Philadelphia, I was not prepared for the love. I feel like this massive wall came through me with this rush and this energy”

– Chain match signed for Chicago

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a brutal grudge match for its upcoming Lucha Apocalypto event, as Alex Kane, cornered by his fierce ally Mr. Thomas, takes on BRG of the Rogue Horsemen in a chain match at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

