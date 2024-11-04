Johhny Gargano says Indi Hartwell will always be family, NXT on CW note

– Johnny Gargano says he’s loves Indi Hartwell and she will always be family after being released from WWE

“You’ll always be family. We love you, Indi Wrestling!”

– WWE NXT is going to move to Wednesday this week as the Presidential Election is Tuesday and all watching TV will want the latest news on the results. This was a call amde by CW to keep the NXT show moving forward. And, WWE took the opportunity to make the show special by holding it at the former ECW Arena and having multiple ECW originals on hand.

A new report suggests that if the ratings are good, CW might move NXT to Wednesday full time. And, that would be bad news for AEW who has lost a good portion of their audience, a third, since firing CM Punk and strangely pushing not-ready-for-prime-time talent.

