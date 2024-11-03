Is CJ Perry dating Damian Priest?

Earlier this year, it was reported that Miro fka Rusev and CJ Perry fka Lana had ended their relationship after over seven years of marriage. Shortly after the news broke, Perry was spotted in public with WWE star Damian Priest which led to speculation that the two of them started dating.

In a video published to Instagram, Perry shot down the rumors…

“No, I’m not dating Damian Priest. That is very much — that was a funny internet rumor. It’s always really funny for me is if I post a guy….it’s like [shocked face] All my guy friends were cracking up and all the DMS are like ‘Is that your new boyfriend?’ Guys, I have guy friends. Let’s calm down.”

