Indi Hartwell issues statement on WWE release

It was reported on Friday evening that Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell, and Tegan Nox are leaving WWE. Indi posted a brief message on Twitter/X and then wrote the following statement on Saturday…

“I got to live out a childhood dream for the last 5 years and I’m so grateful! I’m just a girl from Australia who never took naur for an answer and made her dreams a reality. It all started with a match in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center and fittingly, ends there too. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. ”

