Drew McIntyre and Garza updates

– According to Fightful Select, sources close to the situation revealed that during the match, Drew McIntyre sustained a serious laceration, requiring a dozen staples to close up the wound. While CM Punk’s break from the ring was planned, McIntyre’s time off was both injury-related and personal. In addition to letting his body heal, McIntyre is overseas visiting family. The WWE star has recently shared that he’s been dealing with “personal losses,” prompting him to step away for a while. While it’s unclear exactly when McIntyre will make his comeback.

– Garza recently had wrist surgery to remove ganglion cysts and will start physical therapy soon. He shared a hospital photo on Friday with the caption “surgery day.”

